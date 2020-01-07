Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.54. 15,313,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.