Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

