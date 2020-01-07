Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MEEC stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

