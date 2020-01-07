Mirai Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,203.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Mirai has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00697701 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001347 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000564 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.