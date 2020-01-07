Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 14th (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRM) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

