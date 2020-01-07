Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.