MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $977,588.00 and $208.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008824 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005741 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 179,149,839 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

