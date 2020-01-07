Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s investments in digital platform, mobile and online businesses are likely to help it gain market share. Its partnership with Ripple will aid it to benefit from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. A decline in expenses is expected to drive margins. Also, its efforts to expand its services with Brightwell bode well in the long term. Nevertheless, its weakness in the money transfer business, impacted by a deliberate strategy of increasing compliance control and imposing limits on certain transactions and global economic softness are concerns. A stiff competition in its U.S. business took a toll on the company's overall performance. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of MGI opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

