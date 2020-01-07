Moneywise Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

