Moneywise Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,373,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after purchasing an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,415,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.56. 18,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

