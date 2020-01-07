Moneywise Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,333. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1956 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

