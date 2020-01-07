Moneywise Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

