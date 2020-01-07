Moneywise Inc. Has $610,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,800. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0997 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.