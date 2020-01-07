Moneywise Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 642,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 222,427 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000.

EFAV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 696,370 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.7344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

