Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 27,447 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $3,225,980.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 445.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 143.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

