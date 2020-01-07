Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $54,024.70 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after buying an additional 479,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after buying an additional 612,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

