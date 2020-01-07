Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 68.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $241.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.67 and a 200 day moving average of $215.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $241.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

