M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761,407 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,598,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,530,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. 659,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,192. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

