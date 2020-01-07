M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 735,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,933. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%.

