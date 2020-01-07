M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $1,906.86. 3,401,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,794.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,818.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,518.31 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

