M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.24. 96,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.