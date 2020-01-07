M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF accounts for 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEZU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,900. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

