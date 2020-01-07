M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 84,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.43. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $169.35 and a 52 week high of $245.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.