M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $203.54 and a 12-month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.