M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $260.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $179.68 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

