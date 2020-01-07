M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $196.96. 46,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.94. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

