M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 807 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.43. 25,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.96. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.