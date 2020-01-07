M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 338,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.