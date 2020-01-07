Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €240.00 ($279.07) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €238.24 ($277.02).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

