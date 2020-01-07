Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 134.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 179,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,304,318.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,623,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,849,576.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 41,304 shares worth $644,009. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.