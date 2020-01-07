Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,714,335,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.