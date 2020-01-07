Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,739 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,026.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $20,606.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.35. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,567,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,977 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

