National Bank Financial Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$98.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.39.

WSP traded up C$0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$89.81. The company had a trading volume of 68,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,395. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.74. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$58.74 and a 12 month high of C$90.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.0700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

