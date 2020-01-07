Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

