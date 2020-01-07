Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NAV. OTR Global downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.17. Navistar International has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Navistar International by 101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

