Nephros’ (NEPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nephros in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733. Nephros has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

