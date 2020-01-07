Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

Netflix stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.17. 248,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.20 and a 200-day moving average of $309.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

