Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $425.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $425.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.86.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $332.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.20 and its 200-day moving average is $309.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

