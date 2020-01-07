Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

