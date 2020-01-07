Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weibo comprises about 5.1% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Weibo worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WB. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $15,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weibo by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Shares of WB opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

