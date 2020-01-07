New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 11.1%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 147,075 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 197,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

