New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.81

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.81 and last traded at $130.41, with a volume of 12976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.87.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter valued at $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,734 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after purchasing an additional 640,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.