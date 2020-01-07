New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Price Down 1%

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP)’s share price were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 9,747 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

In other news, Director John D. Cox acquired 15,000 shares of New Peoples Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

About New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

