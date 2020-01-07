Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Up to $43.26

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.76, but opened at $43.26. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 502,320 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.49.

The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $135,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,234,565. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 79.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 111.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

