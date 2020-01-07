Next.exchange (NEXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,219.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $512,222.00 and approximately $5,219.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.69 or 0.05807539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

