Nielsen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,873 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 267 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,745 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 119.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,115 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NLSN stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

