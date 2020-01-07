Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 161,250 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 378,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.05 price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 million and a PE ratio of -40.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.0808247 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.