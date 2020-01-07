Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.43

Media headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nike’s score:

Shares of NKE opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,500 shares of company stock worth $23,223,520. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

