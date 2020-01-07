NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. NMI has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $916,097.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,731.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in NMI by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

