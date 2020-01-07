Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.28.

About Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH)

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

